Facelift 'not enough' for Wainuiomata High School

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 08:52

The government is announcing that Wainuiomata High School is due for a facelift, but anything less than a total rebuild will not be enough, claims Ginny Andersen, Labour candidate for Hutt South.

‘Kids having to learn in sub-standard conditions is unacceptable,’ says Andersen. ‘It’s not just about replacing relocatable classrooms with permanent structures.’

‘Like the government’s recent announcement on housing, this is a deeply cynical move to grab votes in the Hutt. It’s a lolly scramble.’

Students and teachers at Wainuiomata High School teachers have struggled with deteriorating buildings and overcrowded classrooms for years.

Sports facilities are also overdue for replacement. A comprehensive approach would be looking at advancing the planned Sportsville complex, as well as redeveloping the school, says Andersen.

The Sportsville complex on neighbouring Frederick Wise Park is planned to support soccer, rugby, rugby league, softball, bowls, croquet and cricket, as well as users of the new BMX track and the local community.

Labour is committed to boosting New Zealand’s public school system.

‘Currently we’re seeing charter schools getting preferential treatment over our public schools,’ says Labour Education spokesperson and MP for Rimutaka Chris Hipkins. ‘A Labour-led government will put the emphasis back on public education.’