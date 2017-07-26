Ministers give consents on Taratahi purchase of Telford Campus

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 10:43

Land consents necessary to allow Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre’s acquisition of Lincoln University’s Telford Campus to proceed have been given today by Minister for Primary Industries Nathan Guy and Associate Minister Louise Upston.

Wairarapa-based Taratahi has been negotiating with Lincoln on the purchase of the Balclutha campus since 2016. While the commercial decisions regarding the sale were the responsibility of Taratahi and Lincoln, legislation required that Ministers’ approval be given for the transfer of any associated properties or leases.

"Telford has a long-standing and valued place in primary sector education in the South Island," says Mr Guy.

"Taratahi’s decision to acquire Telford Campus means that the primary sector will retain access to nationwide on-farm training facilities with a focus on a range of practical skills that the primary industries need."

Ministers noted that the primary industries require an increasing range of skills and capability to support sector growth. In 2012 around 44 percent of primary sector workers had a post-school qualification. By 2025 it is expected that this will need to increase to 62 percent.

"The performance of the primary sector is critical to the performance of the New Zealand economy, and that depends on having well qualified, motivated, high quality workers. Taratahi and Telford will play an important role in meeting that need," says Ms Upston.