National signals election intentions

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 11:21

Prime Minister Bill English today signalled National’s intention to work with support partners - United Future and ACT - in this year’s General Election.

"Under MMP, voters determine the make-up of the Government by voting a combination of parties into Parliament, which means every election is close.

"After the election, parties must then work together to form and maintain a stable Government and voters want to know what party combinations are possible."

In February, Mr English made it clear that if National is re-elected his preference is to continue working with ACT, the MÄori Party and United Future.

"While we don’t always agree, our four parties have maintained a stable and successful Government since late 2008 and we would like to see that continue for the benefit of New Zealanders," Mr English says.

"New Zealand’s political stability over the last several years has given this country a consistent economic advantage over many other countries we compare ourselves with.

"We are encouraging National supporters to give their electorate vote to ACT candidate, David Seymour, in Epsom, and United Future candidate, Peter Dunne, in Ohariu - and their party vote to National.

"To be clear, we want to increase our party votes in those electorates and that’s what our National Party candidates will be working hard to do.

"Our MPs are working hard throughout New Zealand to increase our party vote, so we can earn the right to stay in Government, keep the economy growing and provide opportunities for all New Zealanders."