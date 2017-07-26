ACT set to play key role in election result

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 11:36

ACT Leader David Seymour has welcomed Prime Minister Bill English’s endorsement in the Epsom electorate, saying it shows how critical ACT is to centre-right Government.

"ACT’s performance will be critical to the result of this election. No party has ever governed alone under MMP, only coalitions of parties," says Mr Seymour.

"Only ACT can keep the ongoing national disaster that is Winston Peters out of power, he goes on about ACT because we’ve kept him in opposition for the last three elections.

"Only ACT can force National to address issues they have ignored, such as New Zealand’s chronic housing shortage. Other parties either don’t care about this (NZ First), can’t work with National (Labour), or have confused approaches to it (Maori Party).

"Today, Bill English confirmed what mathematics has long told Epsom voters: the smart electorate vote is for ACT. This comes after polling that shows ACT is already 16 points ahead in the electorate, meaning we are highly likely to win the seat again.

"This is big news, because it means every Party Vote now counts to elect more ACT MPs.

"It takes just 1.2% of the Party Vote to elect our Deputy Leader Beth Houlbrooke. 2.0% per cent will elect Brooke van Velden, 2.8% Bhupinder Singh, 3.5% Stephen Berry, and so on.

"With confidence of retaining Epsom, all of our candidates can now campaign hard to achieve a sizeable ACT Party Vote on election day."