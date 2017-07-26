UnitedFuture welcomes Prime Minister’s endorsement

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 12:03

UnitedFuture leader and ÅhÄriu MP, Hon Peter Dunne has welcomed the Prime Minister’s endorsement of his candidacy in ÅhÄriu.

"I am happy to receive support from any who wish to give it, and I particularly welcome the Prime Minister’s statement this morning.

"As the Prime Minister noted, UnitedFuture and the National-led Government, alongside the Maori Party and Act Party, have worked constructively over the past nine years to deliver a better and more forward looking country.

"We do not always agree and UnitedFuture has maintained its right to advocate our own positions.

"I have always voted in what I believe to be the best interests of my constituents, both locally and nationally, and UnitedFuture and National have always maintained a constructive relationship that has sought to deliver a better tomorrow for New Zealand," said Mr Dunne.

"The people of ÅhÄriu will choose who they want to be their Member of Parliament.

"If they choose to give me the privilege of representing them once again, I promise that I will continue to be a voice of compassion and moderation in any Government arrangement I am party to.

"I will continue to advocate for the local issues that affect the community I live in and represent and I will act, as Leader of UnitedFuture, to advocate for a Government programme that can work to deliver opportunity for every New Zealander, an environment for future generations, and a community that is open to the world.

"That New Zealand does not come about from Andrew Little’s Labour Party, set on trying to build a better yesterday.

"While I have in the past, worked constructively with the Clark-Cullen Labour government, Andrew Little’s Labour Party is a shadow of what the Labour Party used to be, and is not ready to govern New Zealand again.

"Labour used to be a party that was progressive and outward looking, a party that did not try to shut New Zealand off to the world or compromise its principles simply to gain power.

"ÅhÄriu deserves so much better than that.

The last nine years during which United Future has been part of a National-led government has seen us make significant progress for our country and see off some of the most significant challenges of modern times.

"There is still more work to do, and I want to continue ensuring stable Government for New Zealand that can continue down this track.

"Every election under MMP is a close election and 2017 will be no different.

"This shows again that every party vote for UnitedFuture across New Zealand counts.

"New Zealanders, and the people of ÅhÄriu, deserve to have clarity over what their vote means.

"Therefore, if elected, UnitedFuture will give its support to a National-led Government because the present National-led Government under Prime Minister English with its support partners the Maori Party, ACT, and UnitedFuture is the grouping best equipped to take New Zealand forward