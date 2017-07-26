Debate puts Te Reo Maori onto the election agenda

|
In the lead up to the General Election, Massey University is hosting a debate on its Wellington campus to explore the policies of New Zealand’s major political parties to ensure the future of te reo MÄori and its continued revitalisation.
Te Reo Anamata - the Future of Te Reo debate will be hosted by Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi, the Massey University School of MÄori Art, Knowledge and Education in conjunction with MÄori Television’s flagship current affairs programme Native Affairs.
Head of Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi, Professor Meihana Durie says the debate will play an important part in the ongoing national conversation about the future of Te Reo MÄori.
"As Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi enters its 20th year, it’s critical to reflect upon the impact of initiatives that have advanced Te Reo MÄori across the past two decades. The pertinent question to ask is whether we have done everything possible to fulfil the aspirations that underpinned those initiatives? And what actions must now be undertaken to ensure that the prominence of Te Reo MÄori is both secured and enhanced into the future? This debate offers a platform for politicians to articulate their commitment to the future of Te Reo MÄori and to state what role their party might play in determining how that future is shaped and resourced."
Along with Te Reo MÄori courses, Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi runs the country’s only programmes for MÄori medium teachers in collaboration with Te RÅ«nanga Nui o NgÄ Kura Kaupapa MÄori, which oversees the country’s Kura Kaupapa MÄori schools.
Last year the Government established Te MÄtÄwai, a new organisation to lead revitalisation of te reo MÄori on behalf of iwi and MÄori.
In February, the Green Party announced a policy to introduce universal Te Reo MÄori in all public schools, but experts are still divided on whether compulsion is the right way to go, and the issue of resourcing is also problematic.
Professor Durie says it’s important voters know what Te Reo MÄori policies the political parties are taking into this election and having Native Affairs on board to televise the debate means everyone will get a chance to hear what they have to say.
The debate will be hosted by Native Affairs presenter, Oriini Kaipara, and will feature MÄori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell, and the MPs Jo Hayes for the National Party, Adrian Rurawhe for Labour, Jack McDonald for the Greens and Pita Paraone for NZ First.
The debate will be recorded on Thursday 3rd August and broadcast on MÄori Television on Tuesday 8th of August at 8pm followed by extended coverage and audience interaction on Massey University’s social media platform.
Audience members are welcome to register here to attend the debate in the Tokomaru Theatre, at Massey University, Wellington.
