WINZ needs to get off the couch and go see fraudster MP - NZTU

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 12:27

Taxpayers want to know why WINZ hasn't sat down with Metiria Turei yet and worked out how much she owes the taxpayer or pressed charges?

"Why does there always seem to be a double standard when it comes to law enforcement against MPs?" said Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers' Union.

"Todd Barclay, Labour's flagrant breaches of immigration law, now Metiria Turei's fraud. Your average Joe citizen can expect agencies to investigate them, but the moment politicians are involved law enforcement agencies seem to run a mile."

"Ms Turei says that she's 'offered to meet with WINZ'. If that's right, why hasn't it happened? This seems just like Todd Barclay's claim that he would 'cooperate' with the police."

"Metiria Turei and her Green allies have criticised the Taxpayers' Union for our calculation that Ms Turei owes taxpayers $57,096. If the sort of penalty rates were applied as those who are late on their tax payments, the amount Ms Turei owes would be much higher."

"Whatever the amount, WINZ needs to get off the couch, get down to Turei's office now and get the amount paid back now."

Other Questions for Ms Turei

Did she name the father of her child when asked by WINZ? If not, why not, given her public comments that the father's parents were assisting?

Was the father one of the flatmates referred to?

If she's in a position to be Minister of Social Development after the election, what steps will she take to ensure investigations and decisions to prosecute are not influenced by her position?

Why doesn't she pay the money back today?