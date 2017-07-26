Deputy Prime Minister of Viet Nam to visit NZ

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 12:49

Viet Nam’s Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue will arrive in New Zealand today for talks with ministers, Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has announced.

"Viet Nam is one of our most important partners in South East Asia," Mr Brownlee says.

"Trade has grown 150 per cent since 2009 and continues to rise. We are seeing strong growth in student numbers too.

"We are now working towards an ambitious $2.3 billion target for two-way trade by 2020 - that’s compared with a little less than $1.3 billion now.

"Viet Nam is part of the fastest-growing economic region in the world - Asia Pacific - and is this year hosting APEC, the leading economic forum in the region.

"New Zealand and Viet Nam are parties to the Trans-Pacific Partnership and this visit represents an opportunity to further conversations on its progression.

"Viet Nam is also part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, alongside New Zealand, Australia and 14 other Asian countries.

"Tourist flows in both directions are also on the rise, aided by the launch of Air New Zealand seasonal direct flights last year," Mr Brownlee says.

During his visit, Deputy Prime Minister Hue will meet with his counterpart Paula Bennett, as well as with Finance Minister Steven Joyce, Trade Minister Todd McClay and Mr Brownlee.

Deputy Prime Minister Hue is responsible for economic and financial issues, including free trade agreements.