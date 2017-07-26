NZ First labels FujiXerox suspension 'window dressing'

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 13:43

After pressuring the Government for almost a year and yesterday in Parliament, New Zealand First says fraud-mired FujiXerox NZ’s ‘voluntary withdraw’ from All-of-Government contracts is a sham.

"New Zealand First again put acid on the Government yesterday so this move by FujiXerox is a distraction," says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland, Rt. Hon. Winston Peters.

"Some may fall for it but they shouldn’t. No tenders are planned for the next six-weeks and we challenge Mr Bridges to go to MBIE and stop the installation of FujiXerox machines. For schools, councils and departments, it is ‘business as unusual’ by FujiXerox and this government.

"Steven Joyce and Simon Bridges, National’s ‘Laurel and Hardy,’ have spent the best part of a year denying there were any issues with FujiXerox. They continued their hollow denials even after this $500m fraud was revealed. "Nothing to see" was their lame response.

"Everyone can see this is a scandal but National, the SFO and the Audit Office did not want a bar of it. It took real pressure to force them into doing their jobs but we’re not exactly holding our breath for the outcome.

"So how does a company which has ripped off $500m, jacked up school contracts with print volumes, and failed to pay tax demonstrate commercial integrity? It speaks volumes that Messrs Joyce and Bridges think it does.

"This dark underbelly shows how corruption goes undetected in New Zealand. And is why NZ First has further referred a complaint about FujiXerox NZ’s auditors, EY, to Chartered Accountants Australia New Zealand," says Mr Peters.