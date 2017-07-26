Government thumbs its nose at primary health - NZ First

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 13:44

The government’s failure to properly invest in the country’s GP’s is putting the lives of Kiwis on the line, says New Zealand First.

"GP’s are the first line of defence in our health system and they are simply not getting the support they need from this government," says New Zealand First List MP, Ria Bond.

"According to The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, more than 40 per cent of GP’s plan to retire within the next 10 years, leaving some of our most isolated and vulnerable communities without a doctor.

"It’s critical that investment is made in incentivising and training to encourage more doctors into general practice.

"GP's are the gateway to our health system and its critical GP's and patients don't see this gateway closing.

"The government needs to act and futureproof our primary health system for the sake of all New Zealanders," says Ms Bond.