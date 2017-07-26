Pay Equity Bill introduced

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 14:20

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Woodhouse has today introduced the Employment (Pay Equity and Equal Pay) Bill to Parliament.

"The Bill implements the recommendations made by the Joint Working Group and aims to address one of the material barriers to achieving pay equity," Mr Woodhouse says.

"The Bill provides a practical and fair process for employees to follow if they feel they are not being paid what their job is worth.

"It will also make it easier for employees to file pay equity claims directly with their employers rather than having to go through the courts.

"To support an effective and efficient pay equity regime, the Bill includes regulation making powers that prescribe additional matters that can be taken into account when considering:

whether a pay equity claim has merit

matters that can be considered as part of a pay equity assessment

identifying appropriate comparators.

"The Government is committed to achieving pay equity in New Zealand and the introduction of this Bill is a significant step toward ensuring female dominated jobs are paid fairly and closing the gender pay gap."

The Bill will repeal and replace the Equal Pay Act 1972 and the Government Service Equal Pay Act 1960, and amend the Employment Relations Act 2000.