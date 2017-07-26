Prime Minister’s Business Scholarships awarded

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 15:31

Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges has announced the recipients of the Prime Minister’s business scholarships.

The successful applicants will be provided a unique opportunity to expand their international connections and expertise, and help grow and develop New Zealand businesses on the world stage.

"The scholarships have been awarded to 14 of New Zealand’s best up and coming executives who will now be given the opportunity to attend courses at the world’s top business schools to learn about international best practice in management and leadership," Mr Bridges says.

"The knowledge, connections and experience the executives will gain from attending these courses will enable them to expand their companies and access to international markets. The flow-on effects for New Zealand businesses and the economy as a whole will be extremely positive."

The scholarships were established in 2010 to help improve the international competitiveness of New Zealand companies by developing the management and leadership skills executives. Since 2010, 73 executives have received scholarships from a wide range of sectors, including IT, engineering, and manufacturing.

"This is a unique way of supporting New Zealand’s businesses to develop valuable international networks, which are incredibly important to our economy. Ultimately, these greater connections made by our top executives will grow the economy and make our businesses more internationally competitive," Mr Bridges.

The recipients of the 2017 Prime Minister’s Scholarships are:

- Arthur Shih, Datacom Systems Limited

- Blair Hamill, Zespri International Limited

- Leah Davey, DSM Nutritional Products New Zealand Limited

- Louis Booth, Fonterra Limited

- Mark Toner, Vector Limited

- Michael Whitehead, Wherescape Software Limited

- Neil McGregor, Human Synergistics New Zealand Limited

- Dr Ojas Mahapatra, Photonic Innovations Limited

- Peter Floris, The New Zealand Merino Company Limited

- Rachel Taulelei, Kono General Partner Limited

- Robert Stowell, Synlait Milk Limited

- Roger Gray, Air New Zealand Limited

- Stuart Tucker, BECA Limited

- Benjamin Moceiwai, ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

The recipients will be presented with their awards at a ceremony in Wellington next week.

More information on the 2017 Prime Minister’s Business Scholarships and full biographies of the recipients are available here http://www.mbie.govt.nz/about/our-work/scholarships/prime-ministers-business-scholarships.