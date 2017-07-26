Lack of concern over Coromandel road appalling - NZ First

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 17:14

The lack of concern shown by Transport Minister Simon Bridges over the serious state of the Thames-Coromandel road is another example of National arrogance, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie wrote to the minister warning that State Highway 25 was on the brink of total collapse but he downplayed the risk.

"The Coromandel is a popular tourist destination and the government takes hundreds of millions of dollars from international visitors every year.

"In the current year they will pocket nearly $1.5b from international visitors to the country with only a trickle going back to the regions.

"Why isn’t some of this money being used to sort out the problem on the Thames-Coromandel road?

"NZTA’s response that $8m would be spent in the next three years is disgraceful; that’s only enough for inadequate short-term patch-up jobs," says Mr Peters.