UnitedFuture to support Second Reading of Healthy Homes Bill

Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 - 18:21

UnitedFuture leader, Hon Peter Dunne has today announced his support for the Second Reading of the Healthy Homes Guarantee Bill in the name of Andrew Little.

"Last year, I supported this Bill to select committee because it is a basic good to have a warm and safe place to call home.

"We can all agree that it is a noble idea to seek better housing standards, but the method by which we do this is extremely important to make sure that with rising standards we avoid rising costs.

"I, therefore, called on the select committee to consider the issues around whether this would increase the costs to renters as landlords pass on any burdens imposed by this Bill.

"I am disappointed that the Bill has been returned back to Parliament with the select committee unable to agree on any changes.

"I am calling on our Parliament to continue to work to provide a solution that will raise standards of our housing without imposing unnecessary burdens on landlords.

"UnitedFuture policy in this area has been clear, we would like to see energy efficiency placed at the core of healthy living standards," said Mr Dunne.

UnitedFuture policy includes:

- More responsibility channelled through the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) to advocate for energy efficient homes and technology

- Resourcing to fund a comprehensive nationwide programme of retro-fitting existing homes with energy saving improvements (including better insulation, low-flow shower heads, solar water heating etc), placing the burden on the Government, not landlords;

- Requirements for all existing dwellings sold or advertised to rent to be assessed for energy efficiency (e.g. insulation, double glazing, heating methods, and use of solar energy) and given a standardised energy efficiency rating that is made clear to potential tenants;

- Strengthened enforcement of pre-existing rules around notifying tenants of the insulation standards of their rentals.

"I maintain, as I did at First Reading that this Bill must do more to address how to provide support to those most in need to ensure them a healthy home that is also an affordable one.

"If the Bill passes Second Reading, it will be up to all parties in our Parliament how we now address the issue of raising the standards of our housing stock without increasing the costs imposed on vulnerable renters.