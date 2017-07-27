Major redevelopment for Wainuiomata High School

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 10:46

Around $12 million will be invested to redevelop Wainuiomata High School, Education Minister Nikki Kaye and Associate Minister of Education Tim Macindoe announced today.

"This investment recognises that Wainuiomata High School’s buildings are ageing with many of them in poor condition and affected by issues such as weathertightness," says Ms Kaye.

"In 2015 a Limited Statutory Manager was appointed to assist the Board and school with their day-to-day functions and to help raise student achievement.

"This redevelopment is a further example of our commitment to the school and its students, by providing learning spaces and a physical environment that supports improved learning outcomes."

The redevelopment will include:

- Weathertightness remediation

- Modernisation of existing teaching spaces

- Building new flexible learning spaces.

Ms Kaye says now that funding and the broad scope of this project has been approved, the Ministry will work with the school on the specific details of the redevelopment, and ensuring that the new teaching spaces are designed to support the school’s vision for learning.

"There is already work underway at the school to upgrade electrical infrastructure and fire protection systems. Work will also be undertaken on the student bathrooms and canteen to ensure they are comfortable and suitable to use while the redevelopment progresses."

"This project is part of ongoing work across New Zealand to upgrade and expand our schools," says Mr Macindoe.

"Since 2008, we’ve invested over $5 billion towards modernisation and roll growth projects, the largest ever spend on school infrastructure by a New Zealand government."

Mr Macindoe says around $139 million has been committed in the greater Wellington region since November 2015 as part of the government’s drive to optimise the school network, provide safe and healthy places to learn, improve asset performance, and ensure that teaching spaces support learning.

"The Wainuiomata High School redevelopment adds to major projects at Thorndon School, Aotea College, Wellington East Girls’ College, Newtown School, Kelburn Normal School, Khandallah School, Ngaio School, Northland School, Churton Park School, Brooklyn School and Wairarapa College.

"The Government is committed to ensuring that students all over New Zealand can learn in an environment that inspires and supports them to achieve to the best of their potential," says Mr Macindoe.

The redevelopment is expected to start in 2019 and is anticipated to take approximately 18 months to complete.