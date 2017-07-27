Bishop welcomes $12m investment in Wainuiomata High School

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 12:06

MP Chris Bishop is delighted at today’s announcement that around $12 million will be invested in Wainuiomata High School.

"It’s no secret that Wainuiomata High School’s buildings aren’t in great shape, so I’m really happy that future Wainui High students will have school buildings they can be proud of and spaces that support their learning," said Mr Bishop, the National List MP based in Hutt South.

"Work has already started at the school to upgrade electrical infrastructure and fire protection systems, and the next step is upgrading student bathrooms and the canteen. While that’s underway, the school will be working with the Ministry of Education to develop the specific plans for the big redevelopment.

"It’s a great day for Wainuiomata and I’m absolutely over the moon for the school and the community," Mr Bishop said.

The redevelopment will include:- Weathertightness remediation.- Modernisation of existing teaching spaces.- Building new flexible learning spaces.

The redevelopment is expected to start in 2019 and is anticipated to take about 18 months to complete.

"I’m really excited to see what the planning process comes up with," Mr Bishop said. "Wainuiomata High School has some very exciting times ahead as this process gets underway."