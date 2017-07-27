State abuse report lends weight to call for inquiry - Maori Party

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 13:43

A distressing new report into the abuse suffered by those in state care is further justification that there needs to be a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the abuse of those in institutional, state and other care, says Māori Party co-leader Marama Fox.

The report for the Human Rights Commission released today details the harrowing stories of 17 people with intellectual disabilities who were the victims of systemic abuse while living in institutions and special schools.

"This report is further evidence of the widespread abuse many suffered while in the care of the state.

"These victims, and one can assume there are many others, deserve justice.

"Like the tamariki who were abused while in care between the 1950s and 1990s, these victims deserve their voices to be heard so we as a nation can begin the healing and reconciliation process.

"We support the call for a formal inquiry by Disability Rights Commissioner Paul Gibson but believe only a Royal Commission of Inquiry has the necessary mana to deal with such a serious issue," says Ms Fox.

"Without a Royal Commission of Inquiry we may never get to uncover how deep the tentacles of abuse spread," says party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell.

"It is independent from the Government and the Government cannot interfere in the direction taken by an inquiry or influence the findings.

"We need such an inquiry to shine a light on the abuse and learn from it so that such atrocities never happen again."