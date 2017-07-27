The clock is ticking - Megan Woods

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 15:15

Labour strongly supports the latest report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment to have carbon emission targets set in legislation, carbon budgeting and an independent climate commission says Labour’s spokesperson on Climate Change Megan Woods.

"Dr Jan Wright’s report is an important step towards making sure New Zealand has a real plan to reduce our carbon emissions, something Labour has long campaigned for.

"Against the background of the news that American researchers believe that the earth now has even less time to reach the climate goals set in Paris, the report is crucial for New Zealand’s response to climate change.

"This is the current Commissioner’s final report and I applaud her stance and the crucial difference she has made to our understanding of climate change.

"A long term plan for a transition to a net zero carbon economy is now critical. At the moment for all the empty Government rhetoric we simply have no plans to make this happen.

"Labour has long been a strong advocate of this basket of measures Dr Wright is recommending.

"It’s now time for National to act. Today the climate change clock is ticking even faster," says Megan Woods.