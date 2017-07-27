Democracy: 'Yeah Right' - NZ Seniors Party

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 16:04

When does a job become an occupation? The answer is when you are employed by the NZ Government. Under Section 70 Social Security Act 1964, Government occupational pensions are not subject to direct deduction whereas overseas jobs that have self-funded pensions are. This is a way for Government to allow their staff to receive two pensions - legalised double dipping. We are informed that if immigrants receive an overseas pension as well as a NZ pension they would be disadvantaging ordinary Kiwis, this is not the case, it is immigrants that are being disadvantaged. Kiwis that have worked overseas, on retirement, will also have their overseas contributions deducted from their Kiwi pension.

Our politicians would have you believe they are working on behalf of those who elected them but, they are working for the Party and themselves to keep their ‘occupation’ for as long as possible. Pensions are a ticking time bomb hence the government will do anything to prevent them from being discussed in parliament. Recently they called on the votes of Peter Dunn and David Seymour to stop a private members bill to discuss pensions being tabled for open discussion in the house.

Over the years we have seen elected representatives lie, defraud and steal from the tax payer. These are the representatives who we want to stand up for us, the people who elect them? This begs to ask the question - which of the candidates will YOU vote for in September as democracy is obviously absent in New Zealand.