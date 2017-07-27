Proposed new equal pay law disappoints - Pay Equity Coalition

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 17:26

The Employment (Pay Equity and Equal Pay) Bill tabled yesterday by the Government doesn’t do what the Government promises it would do, says the Pay Equity Coalition (Wellington).

"The Coalition is disappointed because this Bill will fail to deliver equal pay for many women," says spokesperson Angela McLeod.

"The Bill makes it harder and more expensive for women to make a claim by introducing additional barriers for women to take pay equity claims."

"We question if the government is committed to achieving pay equity in New Zealand if this Bill does not enable a better process and pathway to equal pay."

"Unfortunately, this Bill is a step backwards in achieving equal pay. Working women deserve better, we deserve a law which supports equal pay for work of equal value," McLeod said.