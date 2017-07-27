Mullins a worthy inductee into NZ Business Hall of Fame

Thursday, 27 July, 2017 - 19:46

MÄori Party co-leaders Te Ururoa Flavell and Marama Fox have praised businesswoman Mavis Mullins as she was inducted in the New Zealand Business Hall of Fame at a gala dinner in Auckland tonight.

"Mavis had humble beginnings with her husband Koro as shearing contractors but she had a vision and pursued it with vigour," says Ms Fox.

"Their company was the first in the world to achieve ISO 9002 accreditation in the shearing industry and since then she’s gone from strength to strength. If anyone embodies what it is to be wahine toa it is Mavis."

"Her list of achievements is quite staggering - from negotiating the Rangitane o Wairarapa and Rangitane o Tamaki nui-a-Rua settlements with the Crown to helping establish the 2degrees mobile network to a host of governance positions with the likes of Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre, the Poutama Trust, Massey University and Landcorp," says Mr Flavell.

"It is little wonder that she was made a Member of the NZ Order of Merit in 2002 and was this year’s businesswoman of the year at the MÄori Business Leaders Awards.

"The New Zealand Business Hall of Fame was set up to recognise and celebrate individuals who have made a significant contribution to the economic development of Aotearoa and Mavis is the epitome of that description and a very worthy inductee."

"She has trodden a distinctly MÄori path in her career and has always been guided by how her influence can benefit her people and the wider community," says Ms Fox.

"She is an inspiration who puts the wealth of the whÄnau, hapu, iwi and the community above all else. She is a New Zealand business legend."