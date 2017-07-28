Gerry Brownlee: Counter-terrorism talks come at important time

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 10:37

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee will today arrive in Indonesia to attend a meeting on foreign terrorist fighters and cross-border terrorism.

The sub-regional meeting - co-hosted by Indonesia and Australia in Manado, Indonesia - will ensure New Zealand is well informed about the threat cross-border terrorism and foreign terrorists pose to parts of South East Asia.

Mr Brownlee will also meet with his Indonesian counterpart, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

"The significant gains made by the coalition against ISIS in Iraq and Syria do not mean we can be any less vigilant about the potential threat terrorism poses, including in our own backyard," Mr Brownlee says.

"The ongoing instability in the southern Philippines is an example of that. ISIS has long held the goal of extending its so-called Caliphate into the Asia-Pacific region.

"New Zealand is a key regional player and has a long history of building capacity and cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

"Our counter-terrorism contributions are deeply valued by our partners and, now as much as ever, we need to be vigilant against the threat terrorism poses to peace and security in the Asia-Pacific," Mr Brownlee says.