NZ Outdoors Party calls OSPRI 1080 protocols into question

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 11:26

The NZ Outdoors Party is calling on OSPRI to test all animal carcasses found on Waianakarua beach, Otago, following its recent aerial 1080 drop upstream. Both Waitaki District Council and 1080 Paw Patrol have released photographs on Facebook of several deer, pig and rabbit carcasses which look to have been poisoned by 1080.

"Only by testing the carcasses for residual 1080 and committing to open and honest disclosure can OSPRI claims be taken seriously." Said Co-Leader David Haynes "Their claim that some of these animals have been shot by hunters is suspicious given there are no photographs of bullet wounds in the animals and a hunter leaving an intact carcass without taking the meat or head is very rare".

Spreading a broad spectrum toxin over public land requires rigorous regulation, protocol and compliance monitoring. Dropping 1080 directly into our rivers and streams and where our game animals will knowingly be poisoned is completely unacceptable. The goodwill of hunters and the social licence to operate is wholly dependent upon OSPRIs recognition and acknowledgement of the value of our game animals and that it is not their place to poison them accidentally or otherwise.