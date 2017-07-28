Nearly 200 transitional housing places up and running in Christchurch

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 12:00

Up to 800 Christchurch families and households a year are set to benefit from the Government’s new approach to transitional housing, Social Housing Minister Amy Adams today announced.

This month, 10 new transitional houses have been secured across Christchurch, bringing the total to 197.

"Transitional housing is much more than just a roof over people’s heads. It’s about providing warm, dry and safe accommodation to people in need of housing - and ensuring that they get all the support they need to get back on their feet," Ms Adams says.

"It’s an innovative and new approach that considers the whole picture of what people need so they’re able to lead better, more productive lives.

"These 197 transitional housing places are giving people a place to stay for three months or longer if required - depending on their needs. While they’re there they receive social support and tailored services, and help to find more permanent housing. Once they move into more permanent housing such as social housing, they continue to receive support for a further three months to help them sustain their new circumstances."

Ms Adams says that with winter here, it becomes even more important to ensure that families have this support.

"The 197 are part of the Government’s target of 259 transitional housing places for Christchurch by the end of the year, which will help more than 1000 families in Christchurch every year.

"Our transitional housing is being delivered by skilled and experienced community groups across New Zealand that are working to help people in need and give them the skills they need to become more independent."

Transitional housing providers in Christchurch include Christchurch Methodist Mission, Emerge Aotearoa, The Salvation Army, Women’s Refuge and ComCare Trust.