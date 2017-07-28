Labour transport announcement at 4pm today

|
Labour Leader Andrew Little will announce Labour’s plans for transport in the Manawatu region, tomorrow (Friday) 28 July at 4pm.
He will be joined by Deputy Leader Jacinda Ardern and local Labour MPs and candidates.
Please see map and streetview below for location.
What: Labour’s plan for Manawatu region transport
When: Friday 28 July at 2.45pm
Where: State Highway 3 (Napier Road) at carpark at western end of Manawatu Gorge Track
