First stage of Waterview Shared Path opens

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 12:42

The first stage of the $25 million Waterview Shared Path is now open, opening another key link in Auckland’s growing walking and cycling network, Transport Minister Simon Bridges says.

When complete, the Waterview Shared Path will connect the suburbs of Waterview and Mount Albert, with access to the Unitec Campus and planned future transport hubs.

"This shared path will make it easier for people of all ages to get around by foot or on a bike, whether you’re a student walking to the Unitec campus or a commuter cycling home to Onehunga or New Lynn," Mr Bridges says.

Running above the Waterview Tunnels which were opened to traffic earlier this month, the Waterview Shared Path is one of several community facilities now open, which were delivered as part of the Waterview Connection project.

The striking arch shaped Hendon Footbridge (Te Whitinga) spans the Southwestern Motorway linking the communities of New Windsor and Owairaka. It joins with the new Southwestern Shared Path which runs alongside the motorway to the Alan Wood Reserve. Eventually it will connect with the completed Waterview Shared Path.

In the north of the project area, a Heritage Trail running under the Great North Road Interchange and beside Oakley Creek connects the communities of Waterview and Pt Chevalier.

"The Waterview Tunnel is already giving motorists more choices about how they move around Auckland, and now the Waterview Shared Path and these other walking and cycling links are helping to connect local communities, and making walking and cycling a safer and more attractive transport option," Mr Bridges says.

The first 570 metre section of the Waterview Shared Path was opened today, ahead of rest of the path later in the year, to give the local community access to the sports field and green spaces in the Unitec Campus.

The Waterview Shared Path is funded by the National Land Transport Fund and Auckland Transport, and is being delivered by the Well-Connected Alliance as part of the Waterview Connection project.