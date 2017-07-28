On The Nation this weekend

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 15:37

This weekend on The Nation...

On the eve of Labour's Maori Campaign Launch, Lisa Owen talks to campaign director Willie Jackson, to find out how many of the Maori seats the party aims to win, and whether Labour really has thrown its Maori MPs under the bus. Then in the only New Zealand sit down interview, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talks life after Brexit and why the UK continues to sell arms to Saudi Arabia.

The Government has announced a back down on planned immigration changes after an outcry from employers. We'll get feedback from Kim Campbell from the Employer and Manufacturers Association and Labour's immigration spokesperson Iain Lees-Galloway.

We discuss this and more with our panel: Victoria University political scientist Jon Johansson, RNZ's Morning Report presenter Susie Ferguson and PR consultant Ben Thomas.

The Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday. Proudly brought to you by New Zealand on Air’s Platinum Fund.