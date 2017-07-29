North Korea missile test unacceptable - Brownlee

Saturday, 29 July, 2017 - 11:29

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has denounced the further testing of a ballistic missile by North Korea.

"I’m deeply concerned that North Korea continues to flout its obligations to the international community by testing these missiles - it’s completely unacceptable," Mr Brownlee says.

"New Zealand would encourage North Korea to look at the plight of its people, who are living in less than advantaged circumstances, while the regime spends millions of dollars on its weaponisation programme.

"I spoke to my South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, by phone earlier this week and we discussed the North Korean threat.

"The prosperity of South Korea is well known and similar opportunities would exist for North Koreans if not for its leader’s determination to develop and test these very expensive weapons," Mr Brownlee says.