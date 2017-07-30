National releases 2017 Party List

Sunday, 30 July, 2017 - 11:30

National’s 2017 Party List is a strong mix of experienced talent and fresh faces, Party President Peter Goodfellow says.

"National is incredibly lucky to have so many capable people we can draw on, from our Leader and Prime Minister Bill English right through to our newest candidates.

"Putting together a list is never easy, but this strikes the right balance between recognising experience, diversity, and pursuing ongoing renewal."

The current Cabinet and Speaker David Carter make up spots one through 21, with existing MPs and new candidates following that. If National matched its result from 2014, 13 new MPs would enter Parliament alongside 47 returning MPs.

"Rejuvenation is important for any political party, and National is going into this election with some fantastic new candidates. We are also farewelling some very dedicated MPs who have served their constituents, our party and the country with distinction," Mr Goodfellow says.

"This is National’s most diverse list ever. We’re incredibly proud to represent New Zealanders from all walks of life, with a range of ethnicities and backgrounds. We’ve got businesspeople, teachers, farmers, community advocates, scientists, and a pilot - just to name a few.

"National is working hard to build a strong economy so we can afford to invest in the things that matter to New Zealanders, like training more teachers, investing in health services, building more schools and roads, and boosting family incomes.

"Every MMP election is very close. All of our candidates will be campaigning hard to ensure National gets a strong Party Vote result so we can keep delivering for New Zealanders.

"The only way to secure another strong, National-led Government and avoid a chaotic Labour/Greens/New Zealand First coalition is by Party Voting National, and that’s what all of our candidates and volunteers will be focused on over the next eight weeks."

National’s 2017 List

1 Bill English List

2 Paula Bennett Upper Harbour

3 David Carter List

4 Steven Joyce List

5 Gerry Brownlee Ilam

6 Simon Bridges Tauranga

7 Amy Adams Selwyn

8 Jonathan Coleman Northcote

9 Chris Finlayson Rongotai

10 Michael Woodhouse Dunedin North

11 Anne Tolley East Coast

12 Nathan Guy Otaki

13 Nikki Kaye Auckland Central

14 Todd McClay Rotorua

15 Nick Smith Nelson

16 Judith Collins Papakura

17 Maggie Barry North Shore

18 Paul Goldsmith Epsom

19 Louise Upston Taupo

20 Alfred Ngaro Te Atatu

21 Mark Mitchell Rodney

22 Nicky Wagner Christchurch Central

23 Jacqui Dean Waitaki

24 David Bennett Hamilton East

25 Tim Macindoe Hamilton West

26 Scott Simpson Coromandel

27 Jami-Lee Ross Botany

28 Barabara Kuriger Taranaki-King Country

29 Matt Doocey Waimakariri

30 Brett Hudson Ohariu

31 Melissa Lee Mt Albert

32 Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi Manukau East

33 Jian Yang List

34 Parmjeet Parmar Mt Roskill

35 Jonathan Young New Plymouth

36 Joanne Hayes Christchurch East

37 Ian McKelvie Rangitikei

38 Simon O'Connor Tamaki

39 Andrew Bayly Hunua

40 Chris Bishop Hutt South

41 Sarah Dowie Invercargill

42 Nuk Korako Port Hills

43 Todd Muller Bay of Plenty

44 Maureen Pugh West Coast Tasman

45 Shane Reti Whangarei

46 Alastair Scott Wairarapa

47 Stuart Smith Kaikoura

48 Nicola Willis Wellington Central

49 Agnes Loheni Mangere

50 Paulo Garcia New Lynn

51 Matt King Northland

52 David Hiatt Wigram

53 Matthew Gregory Dunedin South

54 Adrienne Pierce Palmerston North

55 David Elliot Napier

56 Katrina Bungard Manurewa

57 Bala Berram Kelston

58 Carolyn O'Fallon Rimutaka

59 Euon Murrell Mana

60 Simeon Brown Pakuranga

61 Andrew Falloon Rangitata

62 Harete Hipango Whanganui

63 Denise Lee Maungakiekie

64 Chris Penk Helensville

65 Erica Stanford East Coast Bays

66 Tim Van de Molen Waikato

67 Lawrence Yule Tukituki

68 TO BE CONFIRMED Clutha-Southland

69 Sarah Jo Barley List

70 Lisa Whyte List

71 Linda Cooper List

72 Dan Bidois List

73 Rahul Sirigiri List

74 Hadleigh Reid List

75 Graham Collins List