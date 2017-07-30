National releases 2017 Party List

|
National’s 2017 Party List is a strong mix of experienced talent and fresh faces, Party President Peter Goodfellow says.
"National is incredibly lucky to have so many capable people we can draw on, from our Leader and Prime Minister Bill English right through to our newest candidates.
"Putting together a list is never easy, but this strikes the right balance between recognising experience, diversity, and pursuing ongoing renewal."
The current Cabinet and Speaker David Carter make up spots one through 21, with existing MPs and new candidates following that. If National matched its result from 2014, 13 new MPs would enter Parliament alongside 47 returning MPs.
"Rejuvenation is important for any political party, and National is going into this election with some fantastic new candidates. We are also farewelling some very dedicated MPs who have served their constituents, our party and the country with distinction," Mr Goodfellow says.
"This is National’s most diverse list ever. We’re incredibly proud to represent New Zealanders from all walks of life, with a range of ethnicities and backgrounds. We’ve got businesspeople, teachers, farmers, community advocates, scientists, and a pilot - just to name a few.
"National is working hard to build a strong economy so we can afford to invest in the things that matter to New Zealanders, like training more teachers, investing in health services, building more schools and roads, and boosting family incomes.
"Every MMP election is very close. All of our candidates will be campaigning hard to ensure National gets a strong Party Vote result so we can keep delivering for New Zealanders.
"The only way to secure another strong, National-led Government and avoid a chaotic Labour/Greens/New Zealand First coalition is by Party Voting National, and that’s what all of our candidates and volunteers will be focused on over the next eight weeks."
National’s 2017 List
1 Bill English List
2 Paula Bennett Upper Harbour
3 David Carter List
4 Steven Joyce List
5 Gerry Brownlee Ilam
6 Simon Bridges Tauranga
7 Amy Adams Selwyn
8 Jonathan Coleman Northcote
9 Chris Finlayson Rongotai
10 Michael Woodhouse Dunedin North
11 Anne Tolley East Coast
12 Nathan Guy Otaki
13 Nikki Kaye Auckland Central
14 Todd McClay Rotorua
15 Nick Smith Nelson
16 Judith Collins Papakura
17 Maggie Barry North Shore
18 Paul Goldsmith Epsom
19 Louise Upston Taupo
20 Alfred Ngaro Te Atatu
21 Mark Mitchell Rodney
22 Nicky Wagner Christchurch Central
23 Jacqui Dean Waitaki
24 David Bennett Hamilton East
25 Tim Macindoe Hamilton West
26 Scott Simpson Coromandel
27 Jami-Lee Ross Botany
28 Barabara Kuriger Taranaki-King Country
29 Matt Doocey Waimakariri
30 Brett Hudson Ohariu
31 Melissa Lee Mt Albert
32 Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi Manukau East
33 Jian Yang List
34 Parmjeet Parmar Mt Roskill
35 Jonathan Young New Plymouth
36 Joanne Hayes Christchurch East
37 Ian McKelvie Rangitikei
38 Simon O'Connor Tamaki
39 Andrew Bayly Hunua
40 Chris Bishop Hutt South
41 Sarah Dowie Invercargill
42 Nuk Korako Port Hills
43 Todd Muller Bay of Plenty
44 Maureen Pugh West Coast Tasman
45 Shane Reti Whangarei
46 Alastair Scott Wairarapa
47 Stuart Smith Kaikoura
48 Nicola Willis Wellington Central
49 Agnes Loheni Mangere
50 Paulo Garcia New Lynn
51 Matt King Northland
52 David Hiatt Wigram
53 Matthew Gregory Dunedin South
54 Adrienne Pierce Palmerston North
55 David Elliot Napier
56 Katrina Bungard Manurewa
57 Bala Berram Kelston
58 Carolyn O'Fallon Rimutaka
59 Euon Murrell Mana
60 Simeon Brown Pakuranga
61 Andrew Falloon Rangitata
62 Harete Hipango Whanganui
63 Denise Lee Maungakiekie
64 Chris Penk Helensville
65 Erica Stanford East Coast Bays
66 Tim Van de Molen Waikato
67 Lawrence Yule Tukituki
68 TO BE CONFIRMED Clutha-Southland
69 Sarah Jo Barley List
70 Lisa Whyte List
71 Linda Cooper List
72 Dan Bidois List
73 Rahul Sirigiri List
74 Hadleigh Reid List
75 Graham Collins List
