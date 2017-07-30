UnitedFuture welcomes candidates from across New Zealand

Sunday, 30 July, 2017 - 16:46

UnitedFuture leader, Hon Peter Dunne and Party President, Damian Light are pleased to formally announce a number of candidates standing in electorate seats and seeking party votes for UnitedFuture.

At a meeting held in Wellington today, Mr Dunne outlined the UnitedFuture vision for candidates.

"UnitedFuture is a voice of moderation and compassion in Government, we seek to secure a better deal for future generations.

"That means UnitedFuture must advocate for policies that will make a real difference to the lives of New Zealander’s both now and into the future.

Mr Light outlined the three areas UnitedFuture wanted to focus their election pitch to.

"UnitedFuture sees a need in New Zealand right now for policies that seek to secure opportunity for every New Zealander, an environment for future generations, and a community that is open to the world.

"The mission of our candidates is to spread that forward looking message and seek every party vote available.

"In an MMP environment every election is close, and every party vote counts, by holding Ohariu and gaining just over 1% of the party vote, UnitedFuture would get a second MP, at just over 2% we would have a third MP.

"That is pretty cheap insurance to ensure that New Zealand retains a stable and reliable Government, focused on the securing a better deal for future generations," said Mr Dunne.

Candidate Bios:

Name: Ben Rickard

Bio: Ben is a passionate believer in the principles that underpin UnitedFuture. He was first introduced to those principles whilst at university in Wellington, when the party’s leader, Peter Dunne, spoke to his politics class. Upon graduation, with a double degree, majoring in marketing, management and politics, Ben volunteered in the United Party leader’s office and worked on the 1999 election campaign. Ben currently works for his family’s specialist insurance business.

Key reason for standing: "I want to make a difference, what im interested in is the future that my kids are going to grow up into. I’ve got young children and the future is uncertain. I want to make sure my kids get all the same opportunities that I had."

Name: Bale Nadakuitavuki

Bio: Standing not only as a representative of wellington but also of New Zealand, believing in policies that take into account people of all different backgrounds. He currently works at a bank in Wellington.

Key reason for standing: "UnitedFuture stands for common sense, it stands for policies that focus on future generations and ensuring they are protected, right to the older generation in their retirement."

Name: Roger Ellis

Bio: Roger works in the not for profit sector, he has business experience and is married with three children. He believes in a strong economy and a fair society, his high priority issues are caring for the environment, strengthening families and communities and a compassionate approach to migrants and refugees.

Key reason for standing: "I believe in an embracing New Zealand’s bicultural history and multicultural future, I care about the environment and making sure it’s there for future generations.

Name: John Hubscher

Bio: John is New Zealand born but has worked for 14 years in Denmark and the Netherlands and has involvement in ethnic affairs and would like to see a better deal for migrants and refugees.

Key reason for standing: "I like the support that UnitedFuture has for mental health and am passionate about supporting migrants and refugees."

Name: John Foster

Bio: John is a natural scientist with over 30 years’ experience in mineral engineering and environmental effect planning. He also has experience as a stock broker at a corporate division of a major bank. He’s committed to use that experience to help solve the problems New Zealand faces around climate change, housing and social issues.

Key reason for standing: "I want to see the world a better place and I want to make New Zealand the best little country in the world."