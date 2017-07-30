Maori Party candidate excited by voter energy

|
Te Tai Tonga candidate, Mei Reedy-Taare, is overwhelmed with the vigour of Te Tai Tonga voters who have been speaking with her in Nelson, Dunedin, Lower Hutt and Christchurch over the last fortnight.
"The people I’ve been talking with have seen the results of the MÄori Party being at the table - being able to negotiate some great opportunities for whÄnau through WhÄnau Ora; Moving the MÄori Nation, MÄori digital technologies and MÄori enterprise," said Ms Reedy-Taare.
"They have told me they don’t need politicians coming in to promise a ‘fresh approach’ or whatever respective parties can do for them. Whether the billboard is blue, green or red is not so much the issue as which party is listening to them."
"These are people who are setting up their own business; who are running marathons (Journey to Aoraki), who are setting up community gardens, operating whÄnau movements based on fitness and wellbeing. All they ask for is that their initiative, their inspiration is respected by Government and that they are able to thrive."
"I’m not surprised at the polls tonight - what I’m hearing on the hustings is that New Zealanders are tired of political pledge cards and party promises: they want to do for themselves, not depend on parties to do it for them."
That’s why my mission this election is to listen to the stories and the dreams of as many of our whÄnau as I can. My ambition is to be the strongest voice for Te Tai Tonga that I can be, to mobilise the passions and priorities of this remarkable constituency, to ensure they are the ones who shape our future," said Ms Reedy-Taare.
