Maori Party candidate excited by voter energy

Sunday, 30 July, 2017 - 22:15

Te Tai Tonga candidate, Mei Reedy-Taare, is overwhelmed with the vigour of Te Tai Tonga voters who have been speaking with her in Nelson, Dunedin, Lower Hutt and Christchurch over the last fortnight.

"The people I’ve been talking with have seen the results of the MÄori Party being at the table - being able to negotiate some great opportunities for whÄnau through WhÄnau Ora; Moving the MÄori Nation, MÄori digital technologies and MÄori enterprise," said Ms Reedy-Taare.

"They have told me they don’t need politicians coming in to promise a ‘fresh approach’ or whatever respective parties can do for them. Whether the billboard is blue, green or red is not so much the issue as which party is listening to them."

"These are people who are setting up their own business; who are running marathons (Journey to Aoraki), who are setting up community gardens, operating whÄnau movements based on fitness and wellbeing. All they ask for is that their initiative, their inspiration is respected by Government and that they are able to thrive."

"I’m not surprised at the polls tonight - what I’m hearing on the hustings is that New Zealanders are tired of political pledge cards and party promises: they want to do for themselves, not depend on parties to do it for them."

That’s why my mission this election is to listen to the stories and the dreams of as many of our whÄnau as I can. My ambition is to be the strongest voice for Te Tai Tonga that I can be, to mobilise the passions and priorities of this remarkable constituency, to ensure they are the ones who shape our future," said Ms Reedy-Taare.