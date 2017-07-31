Small business owner to stand in Rimutaka for NZ First

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 06:57

Small business owner and operator, Talani Meikle, will represent New Zealand First as its candidate for the Rimutaka electorate in the upcoming General Election.

"Talani Meikle is a talented candidate with a strong mix of business and social skills," said New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP, the Rt. Hon. Winston Peters. "As a business owner and operator, she understands first-hand the challenges faced by small businesses in our regions, including in Upper Hutt where she lives with her family.

"Talani is well-known and respected for her hard work and dedication to supporting other small business owners throughout the electorate, including in her role as Treasurer for the community organisation, Upper Hutt Business and Professional Women."

New Zealand First has a strong economic plan that will capitalise on the natural assets and climate that this country enjoys as well as the talent and enterprise of hard-working New Zealanders.