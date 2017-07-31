BusinessNZ release Election Manifesto

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 05:49

Based on a survey of employers throughout New Zealand, the Manifesto outlines seven priorities that business would like to see enacted after the 2017 General Election.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said businesses want a Government that will reduce taxes, fix problem legislation, and boost growth in the regions.

"Business wants to see a tax cut for all categories of taxpayer early in the first term of the new Government, and no new taxes of any kind."

Mr Hope said employers in many sectors were worried about being unable to fill job vacancies, and wanted action on skills.

"They are unhappy with the level of skills coming out of the education system and want those skill gaps fixed by education and, if necessary, immigration. They want employees with better technical skills to help to grow more innovative and sustainable businesses."

Local government and the Resource Management Act were also a key concern

"There’s a strong view that the RMA is holding the country back - 95 percent of businesses surveyed want it fixed or gone."

Businesses were also concerned about local government investing rates money in council-controlled enterprises and non-essential spending, while failing to invest in infrastructure. 65 percent wanted local government to stick to core functions like providing infrastructure.

Kirk Hope said business wanted a Government that continued negotiating free trade agreements to reduce the tariff burden on New Zealand exporters. A large majority want trade agreements with the US, UK, EU and the new TPP-11.

"These seven priorities if enacted by a new Government would improve the environment for enterprise and help business to create jobs and prosperity in local communities all over New Zealand."

The Election Manifesto is here - http://www.businessnz.org.nz/__data/assets/pdf_file/0017/128510/BusinessNZ-ElectionManifesto-web.pdf