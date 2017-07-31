Auckland social housing already '78 per cent behind schedule'

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 10:54

New Zealand First says National-led government’s flagship Auckland social housing build programme is already massively behind schedule just 18-days into it.

"Amy Adams is nothing more than Nick Smith in a dress," says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Minister Adams boldly announced in May that, ‘12,421 new houses will be built across 41 suburbs’ in Auckland and ‘that works out to be on average roughly 11 houses built every day’.

"In the first 18-days of this financial year did we find 198 completed houses? Not likely. There were just 43 completions so instead of ‘around 11 houses a day’ it was just two and at that rate, just 2,608 houses will be built over the next three years and not 12,421.

"Being 78 per cent behind schedule has National written all over it because it’s fallen into the trap of ‘targets’ and ‘re-announcements.’ Yet its real people who are suffering from National’s empty promises and lack of delivery.

"It is some two and a half years since Nick Smith first said, ‘land for 34,000 houses; more land has been opened up in Auckland in the last 12 months than in the last 10 years’. Two and a half years on and Minister Adams has the same housing target and is proving just as unsuccessful.

"We were always suspicious of this target because in all of 2015, Auckland Council only issued 5,016 Code Compliance Certificates for all houses across the entire city.

"National will never get on top of housing while it obsesses over employing pen-pushers, lawyers and accountants. That’s why New Zealand First’s focus is on tradies and architects instead," says Mr Peters.