TOP calls out Winston on 'pork-barrel promises'

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 16:13

With election day, less than two months away The Opportunities Party is calling on disillusioned New Zealand voters from the Left and Right to think before committing their support to the country’s longest self-serving politician.

Party Leader and Founder Dr Gareth Morgan says, "As the Left vote crumbles and National remains solid on the Right many people seem to believe Winston Peters offers some meaningful antidote to New Zealand’s social and political malaise."

"In fact, nothing could be further from the truth" says Dr Morgan, "Peter’s willingness to use race as a divisive electioneering tool by proposing a general referendum on the Maori seats would, if implemented, lead to major social disruption. But just as critically, analysis of his policy promises suggest having him anywhere near the decision-making process in any government would spell economic disaster".

TOP’s research team have conducted an analysis of the member for Northland’s pork-barrel promises so far and found they come to a whopping ten billion dollars plus per annum with no real evidence of where such a mammoth sum would come from. This figure doesn’t include one off promises such as carpeting government offices, buying back state assets, or a rail link to Marsden Point.

"Other parties may feel reluctant to tell the truth about Winston Peters self-serving economic delusions because they think they might have to do a deal with him.", says Dr Morgan "As the only progressive party of the centre, TOP is free to call time on the member for Northland and his unprincipled, seat of the pants, economically illiterate, political bribes".