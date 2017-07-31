Govt misleads parliament and public over house building - NZ First

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 17:12

The Prime Minister and his Ministers should be hauled before the Privileges Committee for misleading Parliament over the state of house building, says New Zealand First.

"They have been deliberately misleading Parliament and leading the public astray with their grandiose claims," says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Day after day Ministers are questioned in Parliament by concerned opposition MPs but Ministers arrogantly paint a rosy picture of house building.

"As we have previously pointed out, and as the latest statistics from Auckland Council show, a miserly number of houses are being built - only 6260 houses in the last year, not even half the number needed (at least 14,000 a year for a decade).

"National’s so-called housing projects, with a proportion of affordable houses, are being abandoned - developers are walking away. Of the 154 special housing areas 86 no longer exist.

"National’s slow response and their ill-fated attempt to fix the housing crisis is a disaster for New Zealanders.

"At the same time the housing supply is growing more precarious as National does nothing to reduce record immigration, now at 73,000 net a year - with more than half settling in Auckland," says Mr Peters.