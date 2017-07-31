Education minister's decision on funding 'raises concerns'

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 17:25

An Education Minister who has never been in front of a classroom is making a massive change to New Zealand’s school funding system - it’s alarming.

"We want more detail on who the Minister consulted," says New Zealand First Education Spokesperson Tracey Martin.

"We want reassurance that the advisors were not just a handpicked crop of National leaning educators, and the Minister listened to a diverse group of education professionals.

"National is axing the school’s decile funding model, which it introduced with great fanfare in 1995, just as the election nears and after nine years of government.

"We know former Education Minister Hekia Parata trialled the model last year, and many children missed out on getting more support. Some were tagged as a burden for life. Yet now Minister Kaye is rolling it out," says Mrs Martin.