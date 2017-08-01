Alexandra’s Centre for Space Science Technology making progress

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 11:15

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says Alexandra’s Centre for Space Science Technology is making progress, six months after the Government announced it as the country’s second regional research institute.

"The Centre for Space Science Technology, led by Bodeker Scientific, was selected to become a regional research institute in November 2016," Ms Dean said.

"The project was given legs after the Government announced $14.7 million in funding over four years, naming the centre as the country’s second only regional research institute.

"Since then the team has been working with the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment.

"The centre was registered as a company in May and opened in early July, while a chief executive officer has also recently been appointed.

"Once up and running, this centre will put Central Otago on the map in terms of space science research which will be hugely beneficial to the region.

"Part of the reason the Centre for Space Science Technology won government support was because it presented a strong business case which would support the development and growth of New Zealand’s space economy.

"It’s so positive to see this project happening in Alexandra and it demonstrates the Government values growth and innovation in the regions, and wants to support and promote that.

"The Alexandra proposal is one of only two regional research institutes announced last year and this highlights what a wonderful opportunity this presents for Central Otago.