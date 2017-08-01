Little’s resignation opens door for chaos

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 11:57

"To resign as party leader less than two months before an election requires enormous courage," says ACT Leader David Seymour. "I disagree with Andrew on many things, but he has more honesty and integrity than others on the Left. These qualities were on display today.

"What this means now is even more uncertainty over what a Labour-led government would look like. With Labour in chaos, and with an inexperienced leader, Winston Peters and the Greens will be able to extract major concessions after the election.

"Will benefit fraudster Metiria Turei demand to be the Minister for Social Development? Will the price of Winston Peters’ support be the Prime Ministership? These questions should give New Zealanders cold sweats.

"Fortunately, we can keep these characters out of power, without settling for the dull complacency of National.

"A stronger ACT will block the Greens and New Zealand First from government, while forcing National to address hard issues such as housing that have fuelled support for opposition parties."