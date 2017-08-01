E tu thanks Andrew Little for his leadership

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 13:18

E tÅ«, the largest private sector union in New Zealand and the largest union affiliated to the Labour Party thanks departing Labour Leader Andrew Little for him time at the helm.

"While we are as surprised by this as anyone, I understand the reasons Andrew has decided to step aside," E tÅ« National Secretary Bill Newson said.

"We have supported Andrew because of his commitment to working people, his integrity, and his passion for making New Zealand a fair and just country. I believe those values will have helped him make his decision today.

"The Labour team in parliament is full of talent and will be proud to support the new leadership. Jacinda Ardern will be an exceptional leader and Prime Minister," Bill says.

"We know Jacinda as someone with great values, commitment and energy. Our members were excited by her during the Mount Albert by-election. Her track record within the party of connecting with people and bringing people together are just some of her great leadership attributes.

"We understand the MMP environment, and even on current polling there is a majority of voters singing out for real change in September. We’re part of that chorus.

"E tÅ« members are getting out in the election campaign and the message will stay the same: only a Labour-Greens Government can bring the change we need for working people and our communities."