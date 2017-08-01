Politics is a tough business - Winston Peters

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 12:53

Politics is a tough business - those who understand that will feel sympathy for Andrew Little, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"He’s fought the good fight, but at the end of the day he was a victim of the transience of the polls.

"We can say what we like about polls, but at the moment the picture is bleak for a number of parties.

"Jacinda and Kelvin will know that they have taken on a big job, some will say an insurmountable task, but we tender our congratulations," says Mr Peters.