Politicians to debate whether migration is good for NZ

Politicians from all major parties will debate whether migration at current levels is good for NZ at the New Zealand Association for Migration and Investment (NZAMI) annual conference in Auckland on August 18.

"Given that migration appears to be one of the hot topics in the lead up to this year’s General Election, our members expect to find out just how well-informed our politicians are on this important issue," comments NZAMI chair June Ranson.

NZAMI is the largest membership organisation representing immigration professionals in New Zealand. Its members have expertise and broad first-hand knowledge of how immigration policies affect migrants and New Zealand businesses.

"Every day we see media reports of some politicians arguing there’s too much migration and numbers need to be cut while other observers point out we need more skilled migrants to meet our economic and social needs.

"We hope that our panel discussion, which will be facilitated by leading journalist Mark Sainsbury, and comments from our members will bring some clarity to the issue and enable politicians to make informed comment and decisions. Our members firmly believe migration greatly benefits New Zealand and should be encouraged."

NZAMI’s conference will also host the Minister of Immigration, Hon Michael Woodhouse as a keynote speaker, along with deputy chief executive - Immigration, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) talking on what to expect in the future for immigration.

Another highlight will be a panel discussion on "Immigration versus tourism" involving Distinguished Professor Paul Spoonley, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Massey University and Mark Futter, CEO Chamber of Commerce, Lower Hutt and Bruce Robertson, At Your Service Aotearoa.

Delegates will also hear from Dr Francis Collins, Rutherford Discovery Fellow, University of Auckland on recent policy developments and how his research could inform policy development. Dr Eric Crampton, chief economist at the New Zealand Initiative will talk on Immigration, New Zealand and Growth.

Winners of the third NZAMI Migration Awards, including Migrant of the Year, will be announced on the evening of August 18at the gala conference dinner. A list of finalists from a record number of entries will be announced soon.