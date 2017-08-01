NZEI welcomes continued Labour focus on children

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 13:13

NZEI Te Riu Roa members congratulate Jacinda Ardern on her appointment as leader of the Labour Party and expect she will bring even more focus to the issues that matter to the children and young people of New Zealand.

"We also want to extend our deep thanks to Andrew Little for backing educators and families, especially recently with a bold package of policy reforms that will begin to restore free, quality public education," NZEI President Lynda Stuart said.

"As children's spokesperson, Ms Ardern has shown a deep commitment to the wellbeing of New Zealand's children and young people - those who have the most at stake this election.

"We're urging New Zealanders to vote for children this September, by voting for parties with the best commitment to public education this election.

"Children don’t get a vote, so we’re encouraging adults to think about what’s needed so every child gets the best education, and all our children can achieve their potential.

"We're asking voters to pledge to support parties committed to lifting the funding for schools and ECE, employing more teachers, increasing support for kids with additional learning needs, and backing Maori and Pasifika kids, so every child can reach their potential," Mrs Stuart said.