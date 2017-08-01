E tu urges opposition parties to vote against pay equity bill

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 13:17

E tÅ« is urging opposition political parties to vote against the government’s Employment (Pay Equity and Equal Pay) Bill which has its first reading today.

E tÅ« Assistant National Secretary, John Ryall says the bill as it stands would make it very difficult for workers in female predominant occupations and industries to win pay equity claims, because it puts too many hurdles in the way.

"This bill is so bad it would nullify the case we and the PSA have taken to the Employment Relations Authority on behalf of mental health support workers who aren’t covered by the Equal Pay Settlement.

"The bill means they would have to start again through a long and complex process to prove they have a pay equity case, and secondly to find appropriate comparators to make their case.

"This bill is incompatible with the principles and processes agreed by the Joint Working Group on Pay Equity, and inconsistent with the Court of Appeal ruling in Bartlett v Terranova, which resulted in the Equal Pay Settlement."

John says E tÅ« always wanted to retain the Equal Pay Act 1972, though it would need updating and would need to include the Joint Working Group principles.

"Instead, we’ve got a bill that looks designed to ensure no other women get a fair pay day in the way care and support workers have. This is a poor law from a government which has made it clear it doesn’t care about equal pay for women."