Primary industries resources package for students launched

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 13:50

The launch of a new package of secondary school resources will help boost students’ understanding of and engagement with the primary industries, says Associate Minister for Primary Industries Louise Upston.

"Our primary industries are a vital part of our economy which account for more than 70 per cent of exports," says Ms Upston.

"The Government is set on doubling our primary sector exports by 2025 but to do this we need a sustainable and skilled workforce. Ensuring we are engaging and educating students in primary industries technology early on plays a big part in this."

This package is a part of a series of resources for schools developed by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Developed as a set of learning activities for mathematics, science, social studies and technology, the resources provide real-life primary industry situations, with a focus on innovation, for Year 9 and 10 students.

"School resources are one way of informing students about the diverse range of rewarding career pathways available in the primary sector before they enter tertiary study or the work force. With strong growth in the primary sector anticipated over the next few years, we need to encourage more young people to consider these options," Ms Upston says.

The resources are available on the MPI website at https://www.mpi.govt.nz/news-and-resources/teacher-resources/using-sopi-in-schools/.