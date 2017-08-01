DSC: Commiserations sent to Labour's candidate

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 15:53

Democrats for Social Credit Party Deputy Leader and Whangarei candidate Chris Leitch is today sending commiserations to Labour’s candidate, Tony Savage.

After the weekend’s disastrous opinion poll, and the resignation today of leader Andrew Little, it’s now clear that Mr Savage has no chance of taking the candidate vote and winning the seat.

Tony is a good man and a worthy opponent and has done a great job in gathering support for a rail link to Marsden Point.

That’s a cause that we are both passionate about and I hope Tony continues to work for it.

Labour voters in Whangarei now have a dilemma.

If they cast their candidate vote for the Labour candidate they will be voting for one of the two Shanes to go back to Parliament.

Instead of risking that, they should use their party vote for Labour and swing their candidate vote in behind me as the only option to beat the sitting MP.

The monetary reformers swung their support in behind Labour in 1935 and enabled it to become the government.

It’s time for Labour voters to return the favour and help elect a monetary reform candidate for Whangarei.