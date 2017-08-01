The Opportunities Party steers clear of 'dirty deal' in Epsom

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 18:45

The Opportunities Party is encouraging Epsom voters to tick TOP for their party vote.

The Opportunities Party founder and leader Dr Gareth Morgan has announced his party's intention to campaign hard for the party vote in Epsom.

TOP will not stand a candidate in the electorate which is again being misused by National to install a candidate backed by millionaire Alan Gibbs over its own contender.

TOP has chosen to steer clear of this corrupt arrangement and will instead offer the folk of Epsom the chance to back truly progressive policies by campaigning hard for the party vote.