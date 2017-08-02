NZ to provide more relief assistance to Africa and Yemen

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 08:54

New Zealand will provide a further $4.85 million in relief to humanitarian crises across Africa and Yemen, Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has announced.

"About 20 million people are at risk of famine and require urgent support across Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen," Mr Brownlee says.

"In many places, the combination of drought conditions, alongside conflict and outbreaks of cholera, is affecting thousands of people.

"New Zealand will provide $1.5 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross for emergency food, water and healthcare assistance in Yemen and Nigeria.

"We will also provide another $1.5 million to the World Food Programme for emergency food assistance in Somalia and to South Sudanese refugees across the region.

"Addressing the needs of these people, most of whom are women and children, is absolutely critical to stop the spread of hunger and conflict across the region.

"New Zealand will also provide up to $1.85 million to New Zealand non-government organisations for famine prevention and response efforts in the region, building on $1.15 million provided earlier in the year.

"This support reflects the continuing contribution of the public, who have given generously to non-government organisations’ humanitarian appeals over recent months," Mr Brownlee says.

This funding brings New Zealand's humanitarian assistance to famine relief and prevention efforts in the region to $12 million since the beginning of March.