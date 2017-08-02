More details on Cathedral offer

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 11:22

Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner is today releasing further details on the Government offer to support the reinstatement of ChristChurch Cathedral.

"I recently received a letter from the Church Property Trustees (CPT), which manages the Cathedral, asking a number of questions about the Government offer," Ms Wagner says.

"It’s absolutely vital that CPT and all 225 members of the Synod are in a position to make an informed decision when they meet in September. It’s also important that the wider community is engaged in the discussion and has access to the same information.

"That’s why I’m releasing the Government’s response to CPT’s letter, a more detailed breakdown of the estimated cost of reinstatement, plus an updated ‘frequently asked questions’ document.

"ChristChurch Cathedral is not only a place of worship, it’s a widely recognised symbol of our city, significant category one heritage building, a community facility and a tourist attraction. This offer, put together with the support of Christchurch City Council, is designed to bring resolution to a situation that has dragged on for far too long.

"It’s difficult for the rest of New Zealand and the world to see Christchurch’s progress when the Cathedral sits in the central city neglected and decaying."

The Government offer is to reinstate the Cathedral at an estimated cost of $104 million, including new ancillary buildings.

The documents released today and further information can be found at: www.ccwg.org.nz