Epsom MP welcomes action against windscreen washers

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 10:49

Epsom MP David Seymour has welcomed Jami-Lee Ross’ addition to the Land Transport Amendment Bill which will give police the power to fine intersection windscreen washers.

"People pay tax to fund roads they can use in peace," says Mr Seymour. "The solicitations of windscreen washing gangs are especially unwelcome because drivers are hemmed in, and vulnerable to having their cars dirtied or damaged.

"In my electorate’s experience, windscreen washing gangs are often involved in more serious crime, and harass schoolchildren and pedestrians just as readily as drivers.

"Making an honest living means paying tax, paying for premises, and playing by the same rules as other legitimate businesses. The windscreen washers harassing drivers meet none of these responsibilities, and those collecting benefits are unlikely to report their extra income source to WINZ.

"Last year I presented a petition on this problem to Parliament on behalf of residents near the Greenlane intersection. It’s a relief to finally see action."